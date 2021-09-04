TCL L10 Pro, with a 4,000mAh battery, goes official

Sep 04, 2021

TCL L10 Pro launched in Brazil at around Rs. 18,300

Expanding its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, Chinese tech brand TCL has introduced the L10 Pro in Brazil. It carries a price tag of BRL 1,299 (roughly Rs. 18,300). As for the key highlights, the phone comes with a 6.22-inch display, a 13MP triple rear camera arrangement, a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, a 4,000mAh battery, and Android 10 support. Here are more details.

Design and display

There is an HD+ LCD screen

The TCL L10 Pro features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom. On the rear, it has a physical fingerprint scanner and a camera unit with vertically-positioned sensors. The device bears a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is offered in a single Black color variant.

Information

It sports a 5MP front camera

The TCL L10 Pro gets a triple rear camera module, comprising a 13MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone comes loaded with 128GB storage

The TCL L10 Pro draws power from a UNISOC SC9863A processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10 and is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery. However, there is no mention of fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a USB charging port.

Information

How much does it cost?

As for the pocket-pinch, the TCL L10 Pro has been priced at BRL 1,299 (roughly Rs. 18,300). It is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market.