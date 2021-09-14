Realme GT Neo2 confirmed to be launched on September 22

Realme GT Neo2's China launch date confirmed

Realme confirmed it is set to launch its latest GT-series smartphone, the GT Neo2, in China on September 22. The teaser image shows a silhouette of the upcoming handset with a sleek design and curved edges. The device is expected to come with a Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme GT Neo2 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset should bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in at least a black color option.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals

It will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Neo2 will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with either 50W or 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Neo2: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the GT Neo2 smartphone at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on September 22. However, considering the specifications, the handset may cost around Rs. 22,000.