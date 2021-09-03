Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro, with a 2.2K display, launched

Sep 03, 2021

Lenovo has launched its latest IdeaPad-series laptop, the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro, in India. The laptop carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 77,990 and will be available in a Storm Gray color. Buyers can choose between the 11th-generation Intel Core-powered version or the AMD Ryzen-fueled variant. The laptop also comes in two screen sizes with up to a 2.2K resolution and Dolby Atmos support.

Design and display

The laptop provides 100% sRGB color gamut

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro has an IPS anti-glare screen

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro features a thin body, narrow bezels, and a full-sized keyboard with a large touchpad and function arrow keys. The laptop is offered in two options: one with a 14.0-inch 2.2K display with 300-nits of brightness and another with a 16.0-inch WQXGA screen and 350-nits of brightness. Both the models offer a 16:10 aspect ratio and 100% sRGB coverage.

Features

The device offers facial recognition function

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is equipped with an HD webcam (720p) with Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor as well as an IR sensor for facial recognition through Windows Hello. It also boasts stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, dual-array microphones, and supports Microsoft Cortana as well as Amazon Alexa. For wireless connectivity, the laptop gets Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Internals

It is loaded with up to 1TB of SSD storage

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 processors, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The company offers a choice between Intel Iris Xe, AMD Radeon, and NVIDIA GeForce graphics. The 14.0-inch model packs a 56.5Wh battery, while the 16.0-inch version houses a 75Wh battery.

Information

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro: Pricing and availability

In India, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro starts at Rs. 77,990. It will be up for grabs via Lenovo's official website, leading e-commerce sites, as well as offline retail stores.