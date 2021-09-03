Samsung Galaxy A52 becomes costlier; now starts at Rs. 27,500

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 03:04 pm

Samsung Galaxy A52 receives a price-hike in India

Samsung has increased the prices of the Galaxy A52 model which had debuted in India this March. Following the price-revision, the handset has become costlier by Rs. 1,000 and now starts at Rs. 27,499 for the 6GB/128GB model. The revised prices are reflecting on Samsung India's website. For the unversed, the A52 offers a 90Hz screen, quad rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 720G chipset.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy A52 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP67-rated plastic body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue colors.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals

It is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor

The Samsung Galaxy A52 draws power from a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A52: Pricing and availability

Following the price-hike, the Samsung Galaxy A52 costs Rs. 27,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The smartphone is available for purchase via Samsung India's official website.