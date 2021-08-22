Motorola Edge 20's sale in India postponed: Details here

Motorola Edge 20, which was slated to go on sale in India from August 24, will now be available at a later date, which will be announced shortly. The tech giant has stated that the sale date has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." The handset had debuted earlier this week and will be up for pre-orders starting August 24. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a 144Hz Full-HD+ display

Motorola Edge 20 weighs 163 grams

The Motorola Edge 20 features an aluminium-plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, HDR10+ support, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is available in Frosted Pearl and Frosted Emerald color options.

Information

The phone boasts a 108MP main camera

The Motorola Edge 20 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is backed by a Snapdragon 778G processor

The Motorola Edge 20 draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Motorola Edge 20: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge 20 carries a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the solo 8GB/128GB model. Its pre-orders will begin on August 24 via Flipkart while the sale date is yet to be announced.