Micromax IN Note 1 Pro's Geekbench listing reveals key specifications

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 22, 2021, 11:36 am

Micromax is working on the Pro model of its IN Note 1 budget smartphone, which debuted in India last year. In the latest development, the Micromax IN Note 1 Pro has appeared on Geekbench, with model number E7748_64. As per the listing, it will get a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and Android 10 support. Here's our roundup.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how much has the processor scored?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that rates chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. The platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench. The Micromax IN Note 1 Pro has achieved a single-core and a multi-core score of 519 and 1,673, respectively.

Design and display

A Full-HD+ LCD display is expected

The Micromax IN Note 1 Pro will likely feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels up front. On the rear, it might pack a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The device will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 403ppi.

Information

The phone could offer a 64MP camera setup

The quad rear cameras on Micromax IN Note 1 Pro are rumored to comprise a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.

Internals

It will support 33W fast-charging

The Micromax IN Note 1 Pro will likely draw power from a MediaTek Helio G90 processor, coupled with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Micromax IN Note 1 Pro: Pricing and availability

At present, the pricing and availability details of the Micromax IN Note 1 Pro are unknown. However, considering its specifications, the handset could cost around Rs. 13,000.