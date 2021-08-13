iQOO 8 spotted on Indian IMEI database; launch imminent

Aug 13, 2021

Ahead of the August 17 launch of the iQOO 8 series in China, the vanilla iQOO 8 model has been spotted on the Indian IMEI database by tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing suggests that the handset will be introduced in India as well. The iQOO 8 is expected to offer a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, 120W fast-charging support, and a flat display.

Design and display

A 6.62-inch AMOLED screen is expected

The iQOO 8 will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it shall pack a triple camera unit. The device is tipped to bear a Samsung-sourced 6.62-inch flat AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 10-bit color support.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The triple camera setup on the back of iQOO 8 will reportedly include a 64MP (f/1.79) primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP (f/2.46) tertiary lens. On the front, a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

The phone will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery

The iQOO 8 will likely draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO 8: Pricing and availability

The India pricing details of the iQOO 8 will be announced at the time of its launch. However, considering its specifications and features, it could be priced at around Rs. 45,000.