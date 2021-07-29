OPPO Reno6 Pro+ gets a Detective Conan Limited Edition variant

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 05:36 pm

OPPO Reno6 Pro+ Detective Conan Limited Edition launched

OPPO has launched a new Detective Conan Limited Edition variant for its Reno6 Pro+ in China, alongside Detective Conan-themed OPPO Band, Watch 2, Enco Free2 TWS earbuds, and a power bank. The handset comes in a Silver-colored body with Gray or Red shaded graphic elements. It has a custom Detective Conan-inspired UI and a unique lock/unlock mechanism wherein the users get to play puzzles.

Design and display

The phone bears a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno6 Pro+ Detective Conan Limited Edition features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,100-nits of peak brightness.

Information

It is equipped with a 50MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 Pro+ Detective Conan Limited Edition has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Internals

It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The OPPO Reno6 Pro+ Detective Conan Limited Edition draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 custom UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much does it cost?

The OPPO Reno6 Pro+ Detective Conan Limited Edition is priced at CNY 4,499 (around Rs. 51,700) for its solo 12GB/256GB model. It will be up for grabs in China starting tomorrow i.e. July 30.