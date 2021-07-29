Ulefone's latest rugged smartphone packs a massive 13,200mAh battery

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 02:48 pm

Ulefone Power Armor 13 rugged phone launched

Chinese smartphone maker Ulefone has launched its latest rugged smartphone, the Power Armor 13. The handset packs an enormous 13,200mAh battery, which is the highest on any rugged phone. It is touted to offer up to five days of battery life. Other key highlights of the device include quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and up to 1TB of expandable storage.

Design and display

The phone is water, shock, and dust resistant

Ulefone Power Armor 13 weighs 492 grams

The Ulefone Power Armor 13 features a 20.8mm thick body, a punch-hole cut-out, prominent top and bottom bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.81-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also offers an IP69K-rated build quality for water, shock, and dust resistance.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Ulefone Power Armor 13 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It offers 33W wired fast-charging support

The Ulefone Power Armor 13 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11 and packs a 13,200mAh battery with 33W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Ulefone Power Armor 13: Pricing and availability

Until August 2, the Ulefone Power Armor 13 is priced at $300 (around Rs. 22,280) for its solo 8GB/256GB model. It is available for pre-orders via Banggood and AliExpress. After August 2, the handset will cost $500 (roughly Rs. 37,000).