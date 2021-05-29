Ulefone Armor 11T 5G, with thermal imaging camera, goes official

Chinese tech giant Ulefone has launched its latest rugged smartphone, called the Armor 11T 5G. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a MIL-STD-810G certified body, quad rear cameras, a thermal imaging camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, and a 5,200mAh battery. However, the pricing details of the handset have not been announced yet. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has an HD+ LCD display

The Ulefone Armor 11T 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bezels, a chunky body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an oleophobic coating on top. It comes with an IP68-rated dust and water resistance as well as a MIL-STD-810G certified build quality. It is offered in a Black color option.

Camera

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Ulefone Armor 11T 5G comes with a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary camera, a 2MP macro shooter, a 2MP depth lens, and a thermal imaging sensor. Up front, a 16MP selfie snapper is available. The thermal camera can identify objects and create thermal images based on their temperature. It has a measurable temperature range of -10℃ to 400℃.

Internals

It draws power from a Dimensity 800 chipset

The Ulefone Armor 11T 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Ulefone Armor 11T 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Ulefone Armor 11T 5G are yet to be announced. However, considering the given specifications, it is likely to start at around $600 (roughly Rs. 43,500). Pre-orders for the handset will open on June 7 via e-commerce platform Banggood.