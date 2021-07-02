Ahead of launch, Huawei Nova 8i officially revealed

Jul 02, 2021

Huawei Nova 8i officially unveiled ahead of launch in Malaysia

Huawei is all set to introduce a new Nova 8i model in Malaysia on July 7. Prior to its launch, the company has revealed the full specifications and features of the handset on its online store. The pricing details will be announced at the time of launch. The device has a Full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 662 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone sports a 6.67-inch LCD panel

The Nova 8i features a pill-shaped notch with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit encased in a circular module. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 94.7% screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Starry Black, Moonlight Silver, and Interstellar Blue colors.

Information

It has a 64MP main camera

The Huawei Nova 8i is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It offers 66W fast-charging support

The Huawei Nova 8i draws power from a Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Huawei Nova 8i: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Huawei Nova 8i will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on July 7 in Malaysia. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 18,000.