Jun 07, 2021

iQOO has launched a new 'Standard Edition' of its U3x smartphone in China. The handset comes as a watered-down version of the iQOO U3x 5G model, which was announced in March. Starting at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,200), the iQOO U3x Standard Edition offers 4G connectivity, an HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and dual rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has an LCD display

The iQOO U3x Standard Edition features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a dual camera setup. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Light Black and Morning Frost White color options.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The iQOO U3x Standard Edition is equipped with a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/1.8) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Origin OS for iQOO

The iQOO U3x Standard Edition is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Origin OS for iQOO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

iQOO U3x Standard Edition: Pricing and availability

The iQOO U3x Standard Edition is priced at CNY 899 (around Rs. 10,200) for the 4GB/128GB model and CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 6GB/128GB variant. It is up for pre-order via Vivo's online store and will go on sale from June 9 onwards.