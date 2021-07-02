Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's fresh leak reveals four color options

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in October this year. In the latest development, Android Headlines has shared a poster of the phone, revealing its four color variants. As per the poster, the Galaxy S21 FE will be available in Black, White, Violet, and Olive Green colorways. It will have a centrally-positioned selfie snapper and triple rear cameras.

Design and display

It will sport a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature an IP68-rated plastic body, a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset might bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 155.7x74.5x7.9mm.

Information

There will be a 10MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will get a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. On the front, a 10MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

The phone might support 45W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S21 FE at the time of launch, which has reportedly been postponed from August to October. However, considering its specifications, it will cost around $700 (roughly Rs. 52,000).