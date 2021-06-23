Ahead of launch, Vivo V21e 5G's specifications and prices leaked

Vivo V21e 5G's full specifications leaked

Vivo is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the V21e 5G, in India tomorrow i.e. June 24 at 5pm. Just a day prior to its launch, 91mobiles has leaked the handset's full specifications and pricing details. The V21e 5G will have an AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, an extended RAM feature, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone will sport a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo V21e 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel, a 7.67mm thick body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2404 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Schott Xensation glass protection. It will come in Dark Pearl and Sunset Jazz color options.

Cameras

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Vivo V21e 5G will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper. The rear camera will offer a host of video recording modes, including Ultra Stable Video, Double Exposure, and Dual-View Video.

Internals

It will support 44W wired fast-charging

The Vivo V21e 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM (plus 3GB of extended RAM) and 128GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-c port.

Vivo V21e 5G: Pricing and availability

As per the leak, the Vivo V21e 5G will be priced at Rs. 24,990 for its solo 8GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing details of the handset will be announced at tomorrow's launch event. It will be available via Flipkart.