Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 05:54 pm

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra gets a new Navy color variant in the US

Samsung's current flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, has received a new Navy color option in the US. It joins the existing hues of Phantom Brown, Phantom Titanium, Phantom Silver, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Black. The new Navy variant lacks the textured effect on the rear camera module that is present on the Phantom Navy. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a punch-hole design with curved edges and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera module. The handset bears a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,500-nits of peak brightness. It also offers an IP68-rated build quality and stylus support.

Cameras

It boasts of a 108MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a quad rear camera unit comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper, and a 10MP (f/4.9) periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom support. For selfies and video calling, there is a 40MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera. The rear camera can record videos in 8K resolution at 24fps.

Internals

The phone runs on One UI 3.1

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra draws power from a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's new Navy color option is available in the US at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,450) via e-commerce site Best Buy in a solo 8GB/128GB configuration. At present, there is no official word on the arrival of this variant in other markets.