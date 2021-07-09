Huawei's fitness band offers all-day SpO2 tracking at Rs. 4,500

Huawei Band 6 arrives in India in four color variants

Huawei has launched its latest fitness tracker, called the Band 6, in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 4,490 and will go on sale starting July 12. As for the key highlights, the wearable comes with an AMOLED display, SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, 5ATM water resistance, and offers up to 14 days of battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The device has a 2.5D curved touchscreen

The Huawei Band 6 sports a rectangular display with slim bezels and slightly curved edges, a power button on the right side, and up to 50 meters of water resistance. The wearable has a 1.47-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 283ppi pixel density and offers more than 100 watch faces. It comes in Amber Sunrise, Sakura Pink, Forest Green, and Graphite Black color options.

Information

It boasts up to 14 days of battery life

The Huawei Band 6 packs a 180mAh battery which is touted to last up to 14 days with typical use. It offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with devices running on Android 5.0 and above.

Features

The wearable has 85 customized workout modes

The Huawei Band 6 provides a range of health features, including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, as well as menstrual cycle tracking. It also supports 96 workout modes, which include 11 professional modes like cycling and skipping, and 85 customized modes such as dancing and ball games. The device packs a 6-axis IMU sensor and an optical heart rate sensor.

Information

Huawei Band 6: Pricing and availability

In India, the Huawei Band 6 is priced at Rs. 4,490 and will be up for grabs exclusively via Amazon from July 12 onwards. On purchase of the fitness tracker, the company will also offer a free Huawei Mini Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs. 1,990.