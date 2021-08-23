Fitbit Charge 5 to offer ECG support and stress management

Fitbit Charge 5's features leaked

Fitbit is likely to launch a new Charge 5 fitness band in October this year. It will succeed the last year's Charge 4 with a revamped design and new health features. According to a leaked promotional video, the Charge 5 will have a color touchscreen, water resistant build quality, GPS, ECG support, and an EDA sensor for stress management. Here are more details.

Fitbit Charge 5

Design and display

The band will have a metallic case

The Fitbit Charge 5 will have a rectangular screen with curved edges, a metal case, and a swappable silicone strap. The fitness band will have a color touchscreen, which is an upgrade from the Fitbit Charge 4's monochrome screen. It will also provide up to 50 meters of water resistance. The wearable is likely to be offered in shades of black, blue, and pink.

Health features

It will be able to detect stress

The Fitbit Charge 5 will have an on-wrist EDA (Electrodermal activity) sensor which helps in detecting the body's response to stress. The wearable will also have an ECG (electrocardiogram) app which will track the heart rhythm and electrical activity and warn users in case of possible arrhythmia problems. It might also offer comprehensive blood glucose management .

Features

The Charge 5 will even provide SpO2 and sleep monitoring

The Fitbit Charge 5 will boast a range of fitness features including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, stress and sleep management as well as "hundreds of workout" modes. The fitness band will also provide features like Daily Readiness Score, Active Zone Minutes, and a dedicated Health Metrics dashboard. However, some of the functions might be available only for Fitbit Premium subscribers.

Information

Fitbit Charge 5: Pricing and availability

As per a tip-off, the Fitbit Charge 5 will be priced at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,300). However, the official pricing and availability details of the fitness band will be announced at the time of the launch, which might take place on October 23.