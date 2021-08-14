Diabetic patients could better their lifestyle with Fitbit's latest partnership

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Aug 14, 2021, 03:06 pm

Diabetes patients could correct their lifestyle with Fitbit’s new collaboration

Fitness trackers have grown more affordable but people still refer to them colloquially as "my Fitbit" even if their device is of another make. Fitbit plans to double down on this effect by helping people monitor their lifestyle and steer clear of diabetes. The bold move is backed by Fitbit's new multi-year partnership with French firm LifeScan. Here are more details.

Helping hand

LifeScan already serves 20 million diabetics world over

Fitbit's new collaboration with LifeScan aims to offer diabetes patients a comprehensive view of how their lifestyle patterns such as daily activity, nutrition, and sleep can impact blood glucose levels. LifeScan already caters to 20 million diabetic patients around the world and the new tools developed in collaboration with Fitbit could help them lead healthier lifestyles.

Implementation

OneTouch customers will get Fitbit Inspire 2 bands

The collaboration's benefits will be delivered through a portal service called OneTouch Solutions this fall in the US. Healthcare providers and payers will get access through a reimbursed adjudicated option early next year. OneTouch Reveal users will receive Fitbit Inspire 2 bands and access to Fitbit Premium subscriptions. Also, Fitbit apps and OneTouch Reveal apps will be connected.

Linked

OneTouch blood glucose to be shown beside other metrics

The partnership will help diabetics understand how exercise impacts blood sugar levels. Thanks to the collaboration, OneTouch blood glucose data will be viewable alongside other Fitbit-tracked activity metrics. Earlier this year, Fitbit also announced a three-year partnership with Diabetes UK for a series of initiatives to encourage behavioral change, including the One Million Step Challenge.

Playing safe

Fitbit is yet to reveal the specifics about this partnership

Fitbit and LifeScan might have refrained from elaborating and laying tall claims about how LifeScan customers would be able to benefit, probably for avoiding lawsuits in the future alleging misleading advertising. That said, the wearable brand is yet to divulge more details about the partnership, its duration, potential benefits for existing Fitbit customers, and other related specifics.