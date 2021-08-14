Here's how to install iOS 15's latest public beta version

If you're itching to get your hands on iOS 15 before everyone else, Apple recently released the fifth public beta version for the smartphone operating system just 24 hours after the latest developer preview build was launched. Since you might be hesitant to install potentially unstable beta builds on your primary devices, here's a quick look at everything you should know before going ahead.

Fine tuning

Public beta builds help companies get end-user feedback

By nature, in-development software is known to be for developers who must optimize their products and services for consumers. Understandably, imperfect software also has bugs and problems which could cause you to lose data and at the very least, annoy you. However, with public beta software, companies seek end-user feedback before software launches publicly making them a safer bet than developer previews.

Features

iOS 15's latest public beta packs a variety of improvements

iOS 15's public beta build version 5 packs spatial audio, Portrait Mode, grid view, and SharePlay support for FaceTime users. Focus Mode is there as well so you can configure notifications that are allowed during any particular activity or time of day. Also, Live Text can recognize and select text from images while Memory Mixes lets you edit customizable Memories on the Photos app.

Compatibility

All devices supporting iOS 14 should support iOS 15

Interestingly, all the devices that support iOS 14 will support iOS 15 as well for at least one more year. Besides the relatively new devices, these devices support iOS 15 too: seventh-gen iPod Touch, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPad Air 2, third-gen iPad Air, iPad Mini 4, fifth-gen iPad Mini, and fifth, sixth, and seventh generations of iPad.

Installation

Be sure to back up your data before updating

To install the iOS 15 public beta 5, head over to beta.apple.com and sign up for the beta program with your Apple ID if you haven't already. Then install the correct certificate for your device. Now, backup your files and on your iPhone or iPad, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and download the latest public beta bearing build number 19A5318f.