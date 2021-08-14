Select users can migrate WhatsApp accounts from iOS to Android

Here’s how some Samsung users can migrate WhatsApp accounts from iOS to Android

WhatsApp has announced that users can now migrate accounts from iOS to Android. Gone are the days when one needed a third-party tool to migrate, you might think. Unfortunately, the feature is only for the newest Samsung foldable phones for now. The feature is expected to become available for other Samsung phones "in the coming weeks." Here are more details.

The feature was first spotted testing in April

WhatsApp beta feature tracking website WABetaInfo had first spotted the ability to migrate chats between Android and iOS devices in April this year. When Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 earlier this week, it debuted a feature using which WhatsApp accounts on iOS devices could be migrated to these new top-of-the-line Samsung smartphones.

iOS, Android device would need interfacing cable for account migration

So far, WhatsApp account backups of iOS devices have been stored on iCloud while Google Drive has handled backup duties for Android devices, completely separately. WhatsApp confirmed to The Verge that iOS users will be able to migrate everything, including their WhatsApp voice notes, photos, and conversations to the Samsung foldable phones using a Lightning to USB-C cable and WhatsApp's new software tool.

Eventually, feature will be available for iOS, Android devices

iOS to Android WhatsApp account migration will eventually come to other Samsung phones and later to all Android devices. However, WhatsApp and Samsung didn't specify a tentative timeline for these events. Until the feature rolls out, you'll have to rely on third-party migration tools or potentially lose your iOS chat backup if you switch to Android with the same WhatsApp account.

Users will be able to switch from Android to iOS

Once the feature sees a widespread rollout, WhatsApp users will also be able to migrate accounts from Android devices back to iOS if they choose to. As mentioned earlier, the feature currently requires a physical wired connection between the two devices. We hope that in the coming months, WhatsApp will find a way to make the process completely wireless.