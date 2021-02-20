The Indian government's National Informatics Centre (NIC) has developed an instant messaging app called Sandes, which translates into "message" in Hindi. The application was intended for use by government officials but it allows individuals to sign up as well. The app features end-to-end encryption and is touted to be like WhatsApp. Meanwhile, the government is reportedly developing another communications app called Samwad.

Features like WhatsApp Register account using phone number or government email ID

To sign up on the Sandes app, users will need to provide a phone number or an "@gov.in" email ID. Just like Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp, the Sandes app can be used to send and receive messages or share images and videos with contacts. Contact sharing and group chat features are also available on the app.

Not on Play Store Sandes is an upgrade to the Government Instant Messaging System

The Sandes app is an upgrade to the Government Instant Messaging System (GIMS) which intended to provide government officials with a WhatsApp-like platform. Android users can download an APK file for Sandes from the government's GIMS portal, while iOS users can download it from the Apple App store. At present, the government hasn't clarified how it plans to use Sandes.

Differences Unlike WhatsApp, Sandes allows backup to external location including email

Sandes and WhatsApp have clear differences. Sandes doesn't allow users to change their phone number after signup, while WhatsApp has a dedicated "Change Number" feature allowing you to migrate chats and keep an account even when you change numbers. However, Sandes lets you back up chats externally. That includes email as opposed to WhatsApp which allows backups only to Google Drive or iCloud.

