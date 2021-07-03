An overview of new features in iOS 15 public beta

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 01:09 pm

Here’s a look at the new features in Apple’s iOS 15 public beta for iPhones

In June, Apple released the developer preview for iOS 15 after an eventful Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Now, a public beta build of the operating system for iPhones has been launched, allowing non-developers to get a taste of what's in store for the stable build rolling out this fall. The public beta lets users experience features including FaceTime's SharePlay, Focus Modes, and Live Text.

How to install

iOS 15 public beta build is now available for download

To download and install the iOS 15 public beta build, visit Apple's beta software website and refer to the detailed step-by-step guide. Note that there may be bugs in beta builds and you shouldn't install it on your primary device. The new features available in iOS 15 include improvements to FaceTime such as SharePlay support, Spatial Audio with compatible audio wearables, and grid view.

Details

For SharePlay, FaceTime participants should have streaming service's trial/subscription

As we saw at WWDC, the SharePlay feature allows participants of a FaceTime call to watch shows and movies together. Engadget noted that SharePlay controls are only visible when you have a compatible media app open during the FaceTime call. Additionally, everyone viewing SharePlay content on a FaceTime call must have a trial or subscription for the streaming service used to play the content.

Running hot

Spatial audio, FaceTime web link users may face some issues

Engadget reported that older iPhones tend to run hot while using SharePlay and screen sharing features. However, this issue could be resolved soon. Some iPhones may even turn off the front-facing camera when you share your screen. Spatial Audio reportedly works only with compatible audio gear and people joining FaceTime calls using web links reportedly suffered audio issues.

Granular control

Focus mode lets you personalize notification profiles for specific activities

Another new iOS 15 feature called Focus mode provides granular control over notification delivery via customizable profiles. The first time you enable each of the three profiles called Work, Bedtime, and Personal, you will have to set up which contacts and apps will be allowed to notify. Optionally, your Focus Status can be broadcast to contacts using compatible apps.

Focus Status

Notification summary feature wasn't included in this public beta version

Focus Status allows your contacts to see your Focus mode status and presents an option to notify you anyway (like Slack). Developers will have to incorporate the corresponding API into their apps for this to work. Focus mode profiles can be activated automatically based on the time of day, but the accompanying Notification summary feature wasn't seen on the public beta.

Google Lens me-too

Live Text recognizes text in images, but not much else

Apple's Google Lens equivalent called Live Text also made its way to iOS 15's public beta build. The feature lets you copy-paste, look up, and translate text in an image using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology. Engadget observed that Live Text only works when the image contains text, unlike Google Lens that can identify animals, products, and monuments, among other things.

Spotlight integration

Improvements also built into the Apple Maps, Photos apps

Besides these noteworthy improvements, the iOS 15 public beta includes more detailed Apple Maps in some cities. Also, the Photos app lets you control the content and background music for Memories, and features the recently-added Spotlight integration. That said, this is a public beta and some feature implementations may be incomplete, unoptimized, or missing altogether. We eagerly await the global rollout this fall!