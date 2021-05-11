This is how 2021 MacBook Air will look like

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 06:28 pm

Apple is working on a new-generation MacBook Air which is expected to be launched later this year or early-2022. In the latest development, tipster Jon Prosser has shared the renders of the upcoming model. As per the images, it will have a refreshed design with thinner bezels, all-new body colors, slimmer bezels, and updated rubber feet on the base. Here are more details.

Design and display

A micro-LED display is expected

As per the leaked renders, the 2021 Apple MacBook Air will feature a sleek, metallic body with white-colored bezels, an updated keyboard with white keycaps, and a large touchpad. It may offer a mini-LED screen - similar to the new-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The device is also expected to come in new colorways, including Blue and Green, among other options.

Information

It might be backed by Apple's M2 chip

The upcoming Apple MacBook Air will likely draw power from the company's in-house M2 processor, which is said to be based on a 4nm manufacturing process. The device will come loaded with 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and run on macOS.

Connectivity

The laptop will have two Type-C ports

The new-generation MacBook Air is said to come with two Type-C ports, with each placed on either side of the device. It is unclear if this model will mark the return of the MagSafe port. It should also offer support for various connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. An updated web camera is also expected to be available.

Information

2021 Apple MacBook Air: Pricing

The official pricing information of the new MacBook Air will be announced at the time of launch. However, considering the expected specifications, it may start at around Rs. 95,000.