NewsBytes Briefing: WhatsApp masters the art of lying, and more

Written by Nachiket Mhatre Mail Last updated on May 12, 2021, 01:21 am

After the public outcry over WhatsApp's ham-handed privacy policy, Facebook was forced to delay the deadline and assure that users won't lose their accounts or functionality. WhatsApp reiterated that promise while explaining how user accounts won't be affected on the May 15 deadline. Except, it has tweaked the legalese to make it such that users who decline lose all functionality at a later date.

Unintended consequences

Facebook asking userbase to read articles beyond headlines could backfire

Realizing just how gullible its users are to its own subterfuge, Facebook has begun testing a new prompt urging users to read articles before sharing them. However, if its users actually start doing that, they might realize that while WhatsApp promises not to render accounts unusable for declining privacy policy on May 15, it still plans on doing just that at a later date.

Clutching at straws

Apple presents anthropomorphic cartoon banana as evidence in Epic lawsuit

The Epic vs Apple lawsuit took a turn for the bizarre. Apple, while attempting to portray its nemesis as a peddler of pornography, presented photographs of Peely the anthropomorphic banana from Fortnite as evidence. Epic responded by showing the judge a photo of Peely the banana sans clothing, just to underscore that there were no genitalia involved. Calling this weird would be an understatement.

Color us surprised

Forced labor: Apple is as evil as we had suspected

When Apple isn't making desperate attempts at maligning Epic Games in the courtroom, it also lobbies the government to dilute its forced labor bill. Coincidentally, The Information's investigative report involving intelligence from two human rights groups reveals that several Apple suppliers may have used forced Chinese labor. Isn't it surprising how a company lobbying against forced labor could be profiting off it?

Long way back

NASA's spacecraft is returning to dump asteroid samples on Utah

If Apple's human rights violations make you want to leave the planet, you might want to hitch a ride on NASA's OSIRIS-Rex asteroid exploration vehicle. The spacecraft has collected rock samples from an asteroid and is now making its way back to dump the samples to Earth before waving goodbye to the planet one last time.