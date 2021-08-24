Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i refreshed with Intel 11th-Generation i7-11370H processor

Lenovo has unveiled the updated version of its IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop in India. It comes with a price-tag of Rs. 89,990 and gets the latest 11th-generation Intel Core H-series chipset along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card. Other highlights of the device include a 15.6-inch display, dual stereo speakers, and a 45Wh battery. Here's our roundup.

It sports a 120Hz screen and a backlit keyboard

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i features slim bezels on the sides, a full-sized backlit keyboard, and a touchpad. It bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS anti-glare display with 250-nits of peak brightness, a refresh rate of 120Hz, DC Dimming support, and 45% NTSC coverage. Dimensions-wise, the machine measures 359.6x251.9x24.2mm and tips the scales at 2.25kg.

The laptop houses stereo speakers

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i is equipped with a host of I/O ports, including a Thunderbolt 4 port, among others. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth. There is also a 720p webcam and two 2W stereo speakers with Nahimic audio.

It runs on Windows 10 Home

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It boots Windows 10 Home and packs a 45Wh battery with Rapid Charge Pro support that provides 50% of charge in 30 minutes.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i: Pricing and availability

The 2021 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i has been priced at Rs. 89,990 and will be up for grabs starting August 24 via Amazon and the company's website, followed by Flipkart and other offline platforms.