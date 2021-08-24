Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3's pre-bookings begin in India

Samsung's recently-launched foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, are now available for pre-booking in India via the company's website. The tech giant is offering attractive discounts as well as a complimentary Samsung Care+ accidental and liquid damage protection plan. For the unversed, the Fold3 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,49,999, while the Flip3 starts at Rs. 84,999.

Discounts

Buyers can avail additional benefits via exchange and bank offers

As part of the pre-order offers, customers can avail Rs. 7,000 worth of cashback via HDFC Bank cards or an upgrade voucher of Rs. 7,000. You can also avail up to Rs. 7,000 extra discount over and above the exchange value of your smartphone. Additionally, the company is providing a Samsung Care+ 1-year accidental and liquid damage protection subscription (worth Rs. 4,799) for free.

Design and display

The phones flaunt a 120Hz main AMOLED display

The Fold3 and Flip3 have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Fold3 and Flip3 flaunt an IPX8-rated body with an aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Fold3 bears an in-folding design with a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED main screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED cover panel. Both the displays have a 120Hz refresh rate. The Flip3 features a clamshell-like design with a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED foldable display and a 1.9-inch secondary screen.

Cameras

The Fold3 has a 4MP under-display camera

The Fold3 sports a 12MP (f/1.8) main lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies, it has a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera on the main screen and a 10MP (f/2.2) shooter on the cover. The Flip3 has a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens on the outside. Inside, there is a 10MP (f/2.4) snapper.

Internals

They draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 are powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former houses a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired fast-charging support, whereas the latter packs a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. They boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1, and offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Pocket-pinch

How much do the devices cost?

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and Rs. 1,57,999 for the 12GB/512GB top-end variant. It is available in Phantom Black and Phantom Green color options. The Galaxy Z Flip3 costs Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB/128GB version and Rs. 88,999 for the 8GB/256GB model. It is offered in Cream and Phantom Black colors.