Realme GT Master Edition may support MagDart magnetic wireless fast-charging

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 06:11 pm

Realme will launch the GT Master Edition smartphone in India on August 18. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked live images of the handset's prototype with a 15W MagDart charger as well as a MagDart power bank. For the unversed, Realme had revealed its MagDart technology earlier this month. It is touted to offer up to 50W magnetic wireless charging support.

Design and display

The smartphone has a Super AMOLED panel

The Realme GT Master Edition, which is already available in China, features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in three colors variants.

Information

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Master Edition sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Master Edition draws power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Master Edition: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the GT Master Edition in India at the time of the launch, which will take place on August 18. For reference, in China, it starts at CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 27,500).