OPPO A16 tipped to debut in India by September end

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 15, 2021, 12:15 am

OPPO A16's India launch timeline tipped

OPPO had launched its budget-range A16 smartphone in Indonesia in July this year. Now, according to 91mobiles, the company will announce the handset in India in the fourth week of September. To recall, the device is equipped with an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The OPPO A16 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and 480-nits of brightness. It is offered in Pearl Blue, Space Silver, and Crystal Black colors.

Information

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The OPPO A16 comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

The device boots ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO A16 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with at least 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO A16: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the A16 smartphone in India at the time of the launch which will take place by September end. For reference, in Indonesia, the handset is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,300).