OPPO A16 goes official in Indonesia at around Rs. 10,300

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 12:05 am

OPPO A16 launched in Indonesia at Rs. 10,300

As the latest addition to its A-series of smartphones, OPPO has launched the A16 handset in the Indonesian market. It carries a price tag of IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,300). The phone comes with a 6.52-inch display, a triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display

It sports an HD+ LCD screen

OPPO A16 measures 163.8x75.6mm and weighs 190 grams

The OPPO A16 features an 8.4mm thick plastic body with a V-shaped notch, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a rectangular triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is available in Pearl Blue, Space Silver, and Crystal Black color options.

Information

There is an 8MP selfie camera

The OPPO A16 is equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it gets an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone boots Android 11

The OPPO A16 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO A16: Pricing

As for the pocket pinch, the OPPO A16 has been priced at IDR 1,999,000 (approximately Rs. 10,300) for the solo 3GB/32GB model. However, information about its availability in the other markets is under the wraps as of now.