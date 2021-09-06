Infinix ZERO X Pro to get a 108MP rear camera

Infinix ZERO X Pro's rear camera design and features revealed

Tech brand Infinix will reportedly launch its ZERO X series of smartphones in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the YouTube Channel Tech Arena24 has leaked the rear camera design and features of the Pro model. According to the image, the handset will sport a 108MP triple rear camera arrangement with a quad-LED flash unit. Here are more details.

It will boast a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Infinix ZERO X Pro will likely feature a centrally-placed punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 401ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

A 16MP front camera is expected

The Infinix ZERO X Pro will offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 108MP primary sensor with OIS, an ultra-wide shooter, and a periscope telephoto lens with up to 60x digital zoom. Up front, there should be a 16MP selfie snapper.

The phone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The Infinix ZERO X Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

The Infinix ZERO X Pro is likely to be released in Asian and African markets in the coming weeks. Considering the rumored specifications and features, it could be priced at around Rs. 22,000.