Infinix ZERO X Neo bags BIS certification; India launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 04:30 pm

Infinix ZERO X Neo to debut in India soon

Infinix is working on its next mid-range handset, the ZERO X Neo. In the latest development, the smartphone has been spotted on the BIS certification site with model number X6810. Previous reports have revealed that it will get a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, a 6.85-inch screen, triple rear cameras, and an enormous 160W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display

It might offer a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Infinix ZERO X Neo is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.85-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 480ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The Infinix ZERO X Neo will likely sport a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. Up front, it could get a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will house a 4,500mAh battery

The Infinix ZERO X Neo is said to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 160W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Infinix ZERO X Neo: Expected pricing

The official pricing information of the Infinix ZERO X Neo will be announced at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen soon. However, considering its specifications and features, it might cost around Rs. 19,000.