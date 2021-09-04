Infinix ZERO X Pro tipped to offer 120Hz AMOLED display

Infinix ZERO X is also rumored to be in the works

Infinix is likely to launch a new ZERO-series smartphone, called the ZERO X Pro, in the Asian and African markets sometime by the end of September or in October, according to YouTube Channel Tech Arena24. The Channel has also revealed some of the key specifications of the handset, including a 120Hz AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Infinix ZERO X Pro will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there might be a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) flat AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It might boast a 108MP main camera

Details regarding the Infinix ZERO X Pro's cameras are unclear at the moment. However, it might sport quad rear cameras, including a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, a 32MP camera is expected.

It will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G96 processor

The Infinix ZERO X Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 and might pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Infinix ZERO X Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Infinix ZERO X Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place by September end or October. However, considering the specifications, it might start at around Rs. 22,000.