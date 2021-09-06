Samsung Galaxy Wide5 appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 700 chipset

Samsung Galaxy Wide5 will debut as Galaxy F42 5G in some markets

Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy Wide5 model, which is said to debut as Galaxy F42 5G in some markets. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, Android 11 support, and 6GB of RAM. It is also tipped to have a 6.21-inch screen, dual rear cameras, and a 3,500mAh battery.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how much has the smartphone scored?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score. Samsung Galaxy Wide5's Geekbench listing reveals a single-core score of 560 and a multi-core score of 1,741.

Design and display

There will be a fingerprint sensor on the side

The Samsung Galaxy Wide5 is rumored to feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it is tipped to feature a dual-camera unit. The device is likely to sport a 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2009 pixels) Super AMOLED screen and will be offered in a Blue color variant, among other shades.

Information

There will be a 16MP front camera

The dual rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Wide5 are rumored to include a 13MP main shooter and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it might get a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 5G network

The Samsung Galaxy Wide5 will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 3,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Wide5: Pricing

The official pricing information of the Galaxy Wide5 will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, considering the rumored specifications and features, it could be priced at around Rs. 15,000.