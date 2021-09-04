#DealOfTheDay: ASUS ROG Phone 3 available with Rs. 16,000 discount

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 04, 2021, 07:59 pm

ASUS ROG Phone 3 can be bought with Rs. 16,000 discount

If you're looking to buy a premium gaming smartphone without denting your wallet, here's the right deal for you. Flipkart is offering a massive discount of Rs. 16,000 on the ASUS ROG Phone 3 handset. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing additional bank discounts along with attractive benefits under the smartphones exchange scheme. Here are more details.

Information

Everything to know about the deal

ASUS ROG Phone 3 (8GB/128GB) is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 39,999 (MRP: Rs. 55,999). Buyers can also avail a 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and can further cut down the cost by up to Rs. 15,000 on exchanging an old smartphone.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 144Hz AMOLED display

ASUS ROG Phone 3 has Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

As far as the specifications are concerned, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 features an aluminium-glass built, gaming triggers, a conventional screen with prominent top and bottom bezels, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a camera unit and an RGB light panel. The device sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate.

Information

It gets a 64MP main camera

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro camera. On the front, there is a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

It houses a 6,000mAh battery

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 draws power from a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging and 10W reverse charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.