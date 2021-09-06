Vivo S10e tipped to debut on September 9; specifications leaked

Vivo S10e will be a trimmed version of the S10 smartphone

Vivo is likely to launch a new S10e smartphone in China on September 9, alongside the flagship X70 series, according to ITHome. The report claims that the handset has obtained the network access license from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The S10e has also been spotted on TENAA with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset.

Design and display

The phone will have an AMOLED display

The Vivo S10e is expected to share its design with the Vivo S10 model. It might feature a wide cut-out or a waterdrop notch with narrow bezels. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Vivo S10e will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will offer 44W fast-charging support

The Vivo S10e will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and pack a 3,970mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo S10e: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo S10e will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to take place in China on September 9. For reference, the Vivo S10 starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,700).