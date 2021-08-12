Realme Narzo 10 receives Android 11 stable update in India

Realme has started releasing the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 stable update for the Narzo 10 in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a refreshed UI with three Dark Mode styles, new weather animations, improved security and privacy, Sleep Capsule feature, and some camera optimizations, including new additions like inertial zoom, level, and grid functions. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for the Narzo 10 smartphone in India carries version number RMX2040_11_C.07 and is being rolled out in a staged manner. To receive the firmware, the device should be running on RMX2040_11_A.47 version.

Design and display

The phone has an HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo 10 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 480-nits of brightness. It is offered in three color variants.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 10 comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

The Realme Narzo 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.