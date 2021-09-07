Realme GT Neo2 officially confirmed; specifications leaked via TENAA

Realme confirms GT Neo2 is 'coming soon' in China

On the occasion of GT Neo crossing the one million sales mark in China, Realme has confirmed that a new GT Neo2 smartphone will be launched soon. Although the company has not revealed any timeline, reports suggest that the handset will debut later this month. Separately, the GT Neo2, with model number RMX3370, has been spotted on the TENAA website, revealing its key specifications.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Realme GT Neo2 will come with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The rear panel will house a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be offered in a shade of black, among other color options.

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2 will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 870 processor

The Realme GT Neo2 will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with either 50W or 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT Neo2: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Neo2 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in China soon. However, considering the specifications, the handset might start at around Rs. 22,000.