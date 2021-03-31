Realme has launched its latest GT Neo and V13 models in China. The handsets carry a starting price-tag of CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,150) and CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs. 17,900), respectively. As for the highlights, both the devices come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and 5G connectivity. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme GT Neo boasts of 120Hz screen refresh rate

Realme GT Neo features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Final Fantasy, Geek Silver, and Hack Black color options.

Information It sports a 64MP main camera

Realme GT Neo packs a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals The handset supports 50W fast-charging

Realme GT Neo is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. The device is also equipped with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 4D vibrations, and a liquid-cooled heat dissipation system.

Specifications Realme V13 has a 90Hz LCD display

Realme V13 has a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It bears a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the rear, it offers a 48MP triple camera setup. The handset is powered by a Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Pocket-pinch Realme GT Neo and V13: Pricing and availability