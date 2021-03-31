-
Realme GT Neo and V13 smartphones launched in ChinaLast updated on Mar 31, 2021, 01:37 pm
-
Realme has launched its latest GT Neo and V13 models in China. The handsets carry a starting price-tag of CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,150) and CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs. 17,900), respectively.
As for the highlights, both the devices come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and 5G connectivity.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Realme GT Neo boasts of 120Hz screen refresh rate
-
Realme GT Neo features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.
It is offered in Final Fantasy, Geek Silver, and Hack Black color options.
-
Information
It sports a 64MP main camera
-
Realme GT Neo packs a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
The handset supports 50W fast-charging
-
Realme GT Neo is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.
The device is also equipped with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 4D vibrations, and a liquid-cooled heat dissipation system.
-
Specifications
Realme V13 has a 90Hz LCD display
-
Realme V13 has a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It bears a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the rear, it offers a 48MP triple camera setup.
The handset is powered by a Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
-
Pocket-pinch
Realme GT Neo and V13: Pricing and availability
-
Realme GT Neo is priced at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,150) for the 6GB/128GB model, CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 25,750) for the 12GB/256GB configuration. It will go on sale starting April 8.
Realme V13 costs CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs. 17,900) for its solo 8GB/256GB variant. The handset will be available from April 2 onwards.