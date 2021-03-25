Realme is gearing up to introduce the GT Neo model in China on March 31. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has previewed the handset through several teasers. Realme GT Neo's 'Final Fantasy' color option will come with a triple rear camera unit, a glossy stripe bearing the company's logo, and a matte-textured back panel with gradient finish.

Design and display The phone will sport a Full-HD+ display

The Realme GT Neo will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The back panel will house a triple camera unit. The handset is likely to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It will pack a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, a 16MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals It will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

Realme GT Neo will be powered by a Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It will also come with 4D vibrations, liquid-cooled heat dissipation system, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT Neo: Pricing and availability