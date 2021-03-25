-
Ahead of launch, Realme GT Neo previewed in official teasersLast updated on Mar 25, 2021, 07:51 pm
-
Realme is gearing up to introduce the GT Neo model in China on March 31. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has previewed the handset through several teasers.
Realme GT Neo's 'Final Fantasy' color option will come with a triple rear camera unit, a glossy stripe bearing the company's logo, and a matte-textured back panel with gradient finish.
-
-
Design and display
The phone will sport a Full-HD+ display
-
The Realme GT Neo will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The back panel will house a triple camera unit.
The handset is likely to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
-
Information
It will pack a 64MP main camera
-
The Realme GT Neo will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, a 16MP front-facing camera is expected.
-
Internals
It will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor
-
Realme GT Neo will be powered by a Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
It will also come with 4D vibrations, liquid-cooled heat dissipation system, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Realme GT Neo: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Neo will be announced at the time of the launch on March 31. However, considering the expected specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 25,000.