Xiaomi's newly-launched Mi 11 Ultra has outshone rivals like Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ to become the best camera smartphone ever, according to DXOMARK. The flagship Mi 11 Ultra has received a new top score of 143 to beat the erstwhile champion, the Mate 40 Pro+, by four points. Here are more details.

Information What is DXOMARK and how does it rate cameras?

DXOMARK is a benchmarking platform that tests different types of cameras, ranging from smartphones to professional cameras. For ratings, several industry-standard tests are conducted wherein 1,500+ images and 2+ hours of video are captured and examined in controlled lab environments and in natural indoor/outdoor scenes.

Scorecard Mi 11 Ultra has achieved 148 marks for photography

The Mi 11 Ultra has earned 148 points in the photography tests, 100 marks for its zoom capabilities, and 117 points for its video prowess. While the full review is yet to be published, DXOMARK has shared the score break-up. The handset has scored 105 points for exposure, 106 points for texture, 131 points for telephoto performance, and 102 points for video stabilization.

Design and display The phone sports a QHD+ AMOLED display

Meanwhile, the Mi 11 Ultra features a punch-hole design with curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera setup and a secondary screen for taking high-resolution selfies. The handset bears a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is offered in White and Black colors.

Information It boasts of a 50MP primary camera

The Mi 11 Ultra packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and 67W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability