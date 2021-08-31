This is how Realme GT Neo2 will look like

Realme GT Neo2 will feature a Snapdragon 870 chipset

Realme is gearing up to launch a new GT Neo2 smartphone in China as a successor to the GT Neo model which was announced in March this year. Now, Digit, in collaboration with tipster @OnLeaks, has leaked the handset's renders and key specifications. The device will come with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone will have a Super AMOLED display

The Realme GT Neo2 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in a black color variant, among others.

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo2 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there might be a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Neo2 will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT Neo2: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Realme GT Neo2 smartphone. For reference, the GT Neo model starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,370) in China.