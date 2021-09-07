Ahead of launch, Realme Pad's display, new color revealed

Realme Pad will flaunt a 6.9mm thin body

Realme is all set to introduce its Realme Pad in India on September 9. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has revealed that the device will have a 10.4-inch display with a WUXGA+ resolution. Separately, Realme has also posted a teaser video, showing the tablet in a new gold color variant. Here's our roundup.

The tablet will have a 6.9mm thin body

The Realme Pad will feature a conventional rectangular screen with a thickness of 6.9mm and uniform bezels. On the rear, there will be a single camera. The tablet will bear a 10.4-inch display with a WUXGA+ (2000x1200 pixels) resolution and an 82.5% screen-to-body ratio. It might also offer stylus support. It will be available in shades of dark gray and gold.

It will sport an 8MP front-facing camera

The Realme Pad will come with an 8MP camera on the back with auto-focus support and an 8MP selfie snapper on the front with fixed focus. The rear sensor might be capable of Full-HD (1080p) video recording at 30fps.

It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

The Realme Pad will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 7,100mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Realme Pad: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing details of the Realme Pad in India on September 9. It is tipped to cost around Rs. 17,000 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart.