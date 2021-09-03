Realme's first tablet will debut in India on September 9

Realme Pad will be available in India via Flipkart

Realme is all set to launch its first tablet, the Realme Pad, in India on September 9, alongside the Realme 8s 5G and 8i smartphones. The company has teased that the device will have a 6.9mm "ultra-slim design." As per the previous leaks, it will come with an AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, and a 7,100mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Endless entertainment with exceptional slimness!



The 6.9mm Ultra-Slim Design #realmePad is coming to give you the #UltraSlimRealFun you have always desired.



Launching at 12:30 PM, 9th September on our official channels.



Design and display

The tablet will bear a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme Pad will feature a 6.9mm thin body with a conventional screen, black-colored narrow bezels, and four speakers. On the rear, there will be a single camera. The tablet will bear a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and will provide stylus support. It is likely to be offered in Silver and Gray color variants.

Information

It will have an 8MP front and rear camera

The Realme Pad might be equipped with an 8MP (f/2.8) camera on the back with auto-focus support. On the front, it is said to have the same 8MP (f/2.8) snapper but with fixed focus.

Internals

It will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme Pad will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 7,100mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port. It will arrive in both LTE and Wi-Fi-only versions.

Information

Realme Pad: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Realme Pad will be announced at the time of the launch which will happen in India on September 9. However, it is tipped to cost around Rs. 17,000. The tablet will be available for purchase via Flipkart.