Realme Pad tipped to feature a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

Realme Pad may debut in India on September 9

Realme is expected to launch its first tablet, dubbed Realme Pad, on September 9 this year. In the latest development, YouTuber Sahil Karoul has claimed that the device will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, which was announced last year as a mid-range processor. Other key specifications of the tablet will include an AMOLED screen, quad speakers, and stylus support. Here's more.

The tablet will have a Full-HD+ display

The Realme Pad will feature a 6.8mm thin body with a conventional rectangular screen and uniform narrow bezels. On the rear, it will have a single camera. The tablet is said to bear a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and stylus support. It might be offered in shades of Gray and Silver.

It will sport an 8MP front-facing camera

The Realme Pad will be equipped with a single 8MP camera on the rear, which is likely to support Full-HD (1080p) video recording at 30fps. For selfies and video calling, it may have an 8MP front-facing snapper.

It will house a 7,100mAh battery

The Realme Pad will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 7,100mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme Pad: Pricing and availability

The Realme Pad is tipped to cost $230 (around Rs. 17,000). However, the official pricing and availability details of the tablet will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place on September 9.