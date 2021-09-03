JioPhone Next tipped to arrive in India at Rs. 5,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 12:50 am

JioPhone Next's price in India leaked

Reliance Jio, in partnership with Google, is gearing up to launch a new budget-range smartphone, the JioPhone Next, in India on September 10. In the latest development, The Economic Times has shared the upcoming handset's pricing details. The JioPhone Next will arrive in two versions: 'Basic' and 'Advanced' with a price-tag of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 7,000, respectively. Here's our roundup.

Financiers

Customers will only have to pay 10% of the cost

As per the leak, customers buying the JioPhone Next will only have to pay 10% of the total cost, while the outstanding amount will be paid by the partner lenders, including the State Bank of India, IDFC First Assure, Piramal Capital, and DMI Finance. Each bank has reportedly ensured Rs. 10,000 crore worth of business.

Target

Reliance is aiming to sell 50 million JioPhone Next units

Reliance Jio, as per the report, has set a target of selling over 50 million units of the upcoming JioPhone Next within the first six months of its launch i.e. by March 2022. The phone is being manufactured by UTL Neolyncs. The telecommunications giant has also reportedly secured credit support worth Rs. 2,500 crore for four Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC).

Design and display

The device will have an HD+ display

The JioPhone Next will feature a conventional screen with thick top and bottom bezels. On the rear, it will have a capsule-shaped module housing a single camera. The handset will bear a 5.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ (720x1440 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 18:9, and a pixel density of 293ppi. It will be offered in colors like black and blue.

Information

It will sport a 13MP rear camera

The JioPhone Next will be equipped with a 13MP camera on the back with support for Augmented Reality (AR) filters. On the front, there might be an 8MP selfie camera.

Internals

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 215 chipset

The JioPhone Next is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 (Go Edition) and pack a 2,500mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.