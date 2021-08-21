#DealOfTheDay: Flipkart offers Rs. 31,600 discount on iPhone 11 Pro

If you're looking to buy a high-end flagship smartphone within your budget, this deal might be of your interest. Flipkart is offering the iPhone 11 Pro handset with a discount of Rs. 31,600. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, interesting exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options. Here are more details.

Information

Everything about the deal

iPhone 11 Pro (4GB/64GB) is listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 74,999 (MRP: Rs. 1,06,600). Buyers can further avail 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. On exchanging an old smartphone, you can reduce the cost by up to Rs. 15,000.

Design and display

It sports a Full-HD+ OLED screen

iPhone 11 Pro is 8.1mm thick

As far as its specifications are concerned, the iPhone 11 Pro features an IP68-rated body with a steel-glass built and a wide notch. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped camera bump. The device bears a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (1125x2436 pixels) XDR OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and the Face ID biometric system. It is available in four color options.

Information

There is a 12MP camera setup

The iPhone 11 Pro gets a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto sensor. On the front, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

It houses a 3,046mAh battery

The iPhone 11 Pro draws power from an A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on iOS 13 and is equipped with a 3,046mAh battery with 18W fast-charging and Qi wireless charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Lightning port.