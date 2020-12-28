If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Mi 10T (6GB/128GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions via ICICI Bank Debit/Credit Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Mi 10T (6GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 35,999 (MRP: Rs. 39,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions via ICICI Bank Debit or Credit Cards. Additionally, you can exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 15,200 (depending on the model).

Design and display Mi 10T: At a glance

The Mi 10T features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10T has a triple rear camera system comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood