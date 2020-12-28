Last updated on Dec 28, 2020, 01:10 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Mi 10T (6GB/128GB) model.
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions via ICICI Bank Debit/Credit Cards.
The Mi 10T (6GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 35,999 (MRP: Rs. 39,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions via ICICI Bank Debit or Credit Cards.
Additionally, you can exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 15,200 (depending on the model).
The Mi 10T features a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver color options.
The Mi 10T has a triple rear camera system comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Mi 10T is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Love Business news?
Subscribe to stay updated.