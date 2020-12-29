If you are looking to buy a new flagship smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 25,000 on the Motorola Edge+ (12GB/256GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with HSBC Credit Cards. Here are more details.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Motorola Edge+ (12GB/256GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 64,999 (MRP: Rs. 89,999). You can avail an extra discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through HSBC Credit Cards. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the price by up to Rs. 13,200 (depending on the model).

Design and display Motorola Edge+: At a glance

The Motorola Edge+ features an aluminium body with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera system. The device sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a built-in fingerprint reader. It is available in Smokey Sangria, Thunder Grey, and Baltic Gray color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola Edge+ has a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D sensor. On the front, it bears a 25MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood