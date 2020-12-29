Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 03:29 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are looking to buy a new flagship smartphone, this might be a suitable opportunity for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 25,000 on the Motorola Edge+ (12GB/256GB) model.
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with HSBC Credit Cards.
Here are more details.
The Motorola Edge+ (12GB/256GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 64,999 (MRP: Rs. 89,999). You can avail an extra discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making payment through HSBC Credit Cards.
Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the price by up to Rs. 13,200 (depending on the model).
The Motorola Edge+ features an aluminium body with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera system.
The device sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a built-in fingerprint reader.
It is available in Smokey Sangria, Thunder Grey, and Baltic Gray color options.
The Motorola Edge+ has a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a ToF 3D sensor. On the front, it bears a 25MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Motorola Edge+ is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
