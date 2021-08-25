Xiaomi tipped to launch Redmi Note 10 Lite in India

Xiaomi is working to introduce a new Redmi Note 10 Lite smartphone in India, according to tipster Kacper Skrzypek. The leak claims that the handset is codenamed 'Curtana' which is the same as last year's Redmi Note 9 Pro model. This means that the Note 10 Lite might arrive as a rebranded Note 9 Pro but with slightly tweaked specifications. Here are more details.

The phone might have a Full-HD+ LCD display

Considering that the Redmi Note 10 Lite might be a rebadged Redmi Note 9 Pro, it will feature a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, a quad camera setup is expected. The handset might bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

A 64MP main camera is on the cards

The Redmi Note 10 Lite is likely to sport a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it might have a 16MP (f/2.5) camera.

It will run on Android 11 OS

The Redmi Note 10 Lite might be powered by a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It should run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 user interface on top and might pack a 5,020mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 10 Lite: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 10 Lite smartphone. However, for reference, the Redmi Note 9 Pro was announced in India at a starting cost of Rs. 12,999.