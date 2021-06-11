Mi 11 Lite will be the "slimmest smartphone of 2021"

Xiaomi is all set to launch its mid-range smartphone, Mi 11 Lite, in India on June 22. In the latest development, Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite, claiming that the device will arrive as the "slimmest and lightest smartphone of 2021." As per the webpage, the Mi 11 Lite will have a thickness of just 6.8mm and it will tip the scales at 157g.

Design and display

The phone bears a 90Hz AMOLED display

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is offered in three colors

The Mi 11 Lite, which is already available in the global markets, features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP53-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It comes in shades of Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink, and Boba Black.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Mi 11 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12 based on Android 11

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G is based on an 8nm process

The Mi 11 Lite is fueled by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mi 11 Lite is tipped to be priced under Rs. 25,000. However, Xiaomi will announce the official pricing details at the time of launch, which will take place on June 22. The handset will be available via Flipkart.